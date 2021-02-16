ICE Make Refrig Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.56 crore, down 12.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.56 crore in December 2020 down 12.25% from Rs. 37.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020 down 74.2% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2020 down 45.63% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2019.

ICE Make Refrig EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2019.

ICE Make Refrig shares closed at 80.50 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.06% returns over the last 6 months and 53.92% over the last 12 months.