ICE Make Refrig Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.12 crore, up 40.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.12 crore in September 2022 up 40.14% from Rs. 47.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2022 up 245.31% from Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.53 crore in September 2022 up 148.51% from Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021.

ICE Make Refrig EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in September 2021.

ICE Make Refrig shares closed at 292.35 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 186.34% returns over the last 6 months and 355.73% over the last 12 months.