ICE Make Refrig Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore, up 42.95% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICE Make Refrigeration are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore in March 2022 up 42.95% from Rs. 53.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2022 up 85.65% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2022 up 58.76% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2021.

ICE Make Refrig EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.

ICE Make Refrig shares closed at 104.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.31% returns over the last 6 months and 32.26% over the last 12 months.

ICE Make Refrigeration
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.90 48.86 53.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.90 48.86 53.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 56.10 38.76 38.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.82 -3.70 -2.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.99 3.41 3.49
Depreciation 0.99 0.85 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.03 7.45 9.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.62 2.07 3.88
Other Income 0.35 0.14 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.98 2.22 4.52
Interest 0.54 0.51 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.44 1.71 4.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.44 1.71 4.20
Tax 1.91 0.44 1.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.53 1.27 2.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.53 1.27 2.98
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.53 1.27 2.98
Equity Share Capital 15.70 15.70 15.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.53 0.81 1.90
Diluted EPS 3.51 0.81 1.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.53 0.81 1.90
Diluted EPS 3.51 0.81 1.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
