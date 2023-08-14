ICE Make Refrig Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.14 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.14 crore in June 2023 up 22.05% from Rs. 64.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2023 up 73.13% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2023 up 55.78% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2022.

ICE Make Refrig EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2022.

ICE Make Refrig shares closed at 517.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 99.67% returns over the last 6 months and 184.70% over the last 12 months.