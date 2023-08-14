English
    ICE Make Refrig Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.14 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICE Make Refrigeration are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.14 crore in June 2023 up 22.05% from Rs. 64.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2023 up 73.13% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2023 up 55.78% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2022.

    ICE Make Refrig EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2022.

    ICE Make Refrig shares closed at 517.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 99.67% returns over the last 6 months and 184.70% over the last 12 months.

    ICE Make Refrigeration
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.14113.5664.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.14113.5664.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.9778.9043.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.531.123.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.314.333.66
    Depreciation0.971.060.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.2217.069.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.2111.104.39
    Other Income0.170.730.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.3811.834.45
    Interest0.230.190.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.1511.634.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.1511.634.15
    Tax1.803.001.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.368.633.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.368.633.10
    Minority Interest0.00----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.368.633.10
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.405.481.96
    Diluted EPS3.405.481.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.405.481.96
    Diluted EPS3.405.481.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

