ICE Make Refrig Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.86 crore, up 46.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.86 crore in December 2021 up 46.45% from Rs. 33.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021 up 721.2% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021 up 40.83% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2020.

ICE Make Refrig EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

ICE Make Refrig shares closed at 79.00 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.47% returns over the last 6 months and -1.86% over the last 12 months.