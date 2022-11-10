ICDS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 54.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 54.21% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2022 up 940.46% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2022 up 1922.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

ICDS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

ICDS shares closed at 36.00 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -31.30% over the last 12 months.