    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ICDS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 54.21% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICDS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 54.21% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2022 up 940.46% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2022 up 1922.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

    ICDS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

    ICDS shares closed at 36.00 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -31.30% over the last 12 months.

    ICDS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.310.290.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.310.290.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.210.15
    Depreciation0.090.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.030.340.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.35-0.24
    Other Income1.470.090.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.55-0.26-0.17
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.54-0.27-0.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.54-0.27-0.18
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.54-0.27-0.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.54-0.27-0.18
    Equity Share Capital13.0313.0313.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.18-0.21-0.14
    Diluted EPS1.18-0.21-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.18-0.21-0.14
    Diluted EPS1.18-0.21-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:20 pm