ICDS Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 16.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2021 down 16.93% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021 up 97.01% from Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021 down 160% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2020.

ICDS shares closed at 53.95 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)