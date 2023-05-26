ICDS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 132.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICDS are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 132.1% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2023 down 113.94% from Rs. 6.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 down 614.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
ICDS shares closed at 27.56 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.01% returns over the last 6 months and -24.70% over the last 12 months.
|ICDS
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.42
|0.32
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.42
|0.32
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.17
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.25
|-0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.19
|0.02
|Other Income
|-0.66
|-0.09
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-0.29
|0.07
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.82
|-0.29
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|6.52
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.82
|-0.29
|6.59
|Tax
|0.09
|--
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.91
|-0.29
|6.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.91
|-0.29
|6.53
|Equity Share Capital
|13.03
|13.03
|13.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.22
|5.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.22
|5.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.22
|5.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.22
|5.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited