ICDS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 132.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 132.1% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2023 down 113.94% from Rs. 6.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 down 614.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

ICDS shares closed at 27.56 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.01% returns over the last 6 months and -24.70% over the last 12 months.