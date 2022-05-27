ICDS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 5.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 5.61% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.53 crore in March 2022 up 5384.86% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

ICDS EPS has increased to Rs. 5.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

ICDS shares closed at 37.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.75% returns over the last 6 months