ICDS Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 39.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICDS are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2020 down 39.55% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020 down 195.73% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020 down 191.21% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019.
|ICDS
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.62
|0.42
|1.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.62
|0.42
|1.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.20
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.32
|0.30
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.00
|-0.12
|0.40
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.11
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-0.01
|0.88
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.95
|-0.02
|0.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.95
|-0.02
|0.86
|Tax
|-0.13
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.81
|-0.02
|0.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|-0.02
|0.85
|Equity Share Capital
|13.03
|13.03
|13.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-0.02
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-0.02
|0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-0.02
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-0.02
|0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm