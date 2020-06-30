ICDS Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 39.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2020 down 39.55% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020 down 195.73% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020 down 191.21% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019.