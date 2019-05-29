ICDS Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 63.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in March 2019 up 63.12% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019 up 169.58% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019 up 160.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2018.

ICDS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2018.