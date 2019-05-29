ICDS Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 63.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICDS are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in March 2019 up 63.12% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019 up 169.58% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019 up 160.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2018.
ICDS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2018.
|
|ICDS
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.03
|0.51
|0.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.03
|0.51
|0.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.18
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.34
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|-0.04
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.47
|-0.18
|-1.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|-0.22
|-1.53
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.86
|-0.22
|-1.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.86
|-0.22
|-1.53
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|-0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.85
|-0.22
|-1.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.85
|-0.22
|-1.22
|Equity Share Capital
|13.03
|13.03
|13.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.65
|-0.17
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|0.65
|-0.17
|-0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.65
|-0.17
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|0.65
|-0.17
|-0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited