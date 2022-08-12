 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICDS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 63% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICDS are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 63% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 231.07% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 down 1800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

ICDS shares closed at 37.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.32% returns over the last 6 months and -28.63% over the last 12 months.

ICDS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.29 0.18 0.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.29 0.18 0.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.15 0.17
Depreciation 0.09 0.07 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.34 -0.06 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.35 0.02 -0.16
Other Income 0.09 0.05 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 0.07 -0.07
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.27 0.07 -0.08
Exceptional Items -- 6.52 --
P/L Before Tax -0.27 6.59 -0.08
Tax -- 0.06 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.27 6.53 -0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.27 6.53 -0.08
Equity Share Capital 13.03 13.03 13.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 5.01 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.21 5.01 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 5.01 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.21 5.01 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #ICDS #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:55 am
