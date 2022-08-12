ICDS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 63% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICDS are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 63% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 231.07% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 down 1800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
ICDS shares closed at 37.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.32% returns over the last 6 months and -28.63% over the last 12 months.
|ICDS
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.29
|0.18
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.29
|0.18
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.15
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|-0.06
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|0.02
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.07
|-0.07
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.07
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|6.52
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|6.59
|-0.08
|Tax
|--
|0.06
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|6.53
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|6.53
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|13.03
|13.03
|13.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|5.01
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|5.01
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|5.01
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|5.01
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited