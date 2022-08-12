ICDS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 63% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 231.07% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 down 1800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

ICDS shares closed at 37.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.32% returns over the last 6 months and -28.63% over the last 12 months.