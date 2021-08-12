ICDS Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 17.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 17.15% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 125.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 98.31% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020.

ICDS shares closed at 52.75 on August 11, 2021 (NSE)