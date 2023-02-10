 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICDS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 41.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICDS are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 41.22% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 54.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 62.96% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

ICDS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.32 0.31 0.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.32 0.31 0.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.18 0.13
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 -0.03 0.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.07 -0.72
Other Income -0.09 1.47 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 1.55 -0.62
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.29 1.54 -0.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.29 1.54 -0.64
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.29 1.54 -0.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.29 1.54 -0.64
Equity Share Capital 13.03 13.03 13.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 1.18 -0.49
Diluted EPS -0.22 1.18 -0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 1.18 -0.49
Diluted EPS -0.22 1.18 -0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited