ICDS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 41.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICDS are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 41.22% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 54.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 62.96% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.
ICDS shares closed at 26.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.07% returns over the last 6 months and -50.69% over the last 12 months.
|ICDS
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.32
|0.31
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.32
|0.31
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.18
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|-0.03
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.07
|-0.72
|Other Income
|-0.09
|1.47
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|1.55
|-0.62
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|1.54
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|1.54
|-0.64
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|1.54
|-0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|1.54
|-0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|13.03
|13.03
|13.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|1.18
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|1.18
|-0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|1.18
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|1.18
|-0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited