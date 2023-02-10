ICDS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 41.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 41.22% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 54.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 62.96% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

ICDS shares closed at 26.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.07% returns over the last 6 months and -50.69% over the last 12 months.