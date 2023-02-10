English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ICDS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 41.22% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICDS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 41.22% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 54.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 62.96% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

    ICDS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.320.310.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.320.310.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.180.13
    Depreciation0.090.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.25-0.030.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.190.07-0.72
    Other Income-0.091.470.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.291.55-0.62
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.291.54-0.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.291.54-0.64
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.291.54-0.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.291.54-0.64
    Equity Share Capital13.0313.0313.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.221.18-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.221.18-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.221.18-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.221.18-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited