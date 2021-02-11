ICDS Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 45.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 45.67% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 1922.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 2650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

ICDS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.