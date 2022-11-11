ICDS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 55.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 55.97% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 up 1339.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2022 up 8750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

ICDS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

ICDS shares closed at 35.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.54% returns over the last 6 months and -33.55% over the last 12 months.