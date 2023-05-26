ICDS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 114.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2023 up 114.28% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 112.12% from Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 363.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

ICDS shares closed at 27.60 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and -26.98% over the last 12 months.