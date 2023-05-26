ICDS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 114.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICDS are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2023 up 114.28% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 112.12% from Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 363.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
ICDS shares closed at 27.60 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and -26.98% over the last 12 months.
|ICDS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.60
|0.48
|0.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.60
|0.48
|0.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.17
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.29
|-0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.08
|0.09
|Other Income
|-0.65
|-0.09
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-0.16
|0.14
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.18
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|6.52
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|-0.18
|6.65
|Tax
|0.11
|0.02
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.80
|-0.19
|6.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|-0.19
|6.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.80
|-0.19
|6.58
|Equity Share Capital
|13.03
|13.03
|13.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.15
|5.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.15
|5.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.15
|5.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.15
|5.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited