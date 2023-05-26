English
    ICDS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 114.28% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICDS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2023 up 114.28% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 112.12% from Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 363.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    ICDS shares closed at 27.60 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and -26.98% over the last 12 months.

    ICDS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.600.480.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.600.480.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.170.15
    Depreciation0.090.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.350.29-0.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.080.09
    Other Income-0.65-0.090.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.67-0.160.14
    Interest0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.69-0.180.13
    Exceptional Items----6.52
    P/L Before Tax-0.69-0.186.65
    Tax0.110.020.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.80-0.196.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.80-0.196.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.80-0.196.58
    Equity Share Capital13.0313.0313.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.155.05
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.155.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.155.05
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.155.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #ICDS #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 08:01 pm