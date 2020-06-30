ICDS Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 69.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2020 down 69.89% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020 down 245.6% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020 down 231.46% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2019.