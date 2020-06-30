ICDS Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 69.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICDS are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2020 down 69.89% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020 down 245.6% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020 down 231.46% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2019.
|ICDS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|0.45
|1.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|0.45
|1.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.20
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.36
|0.32
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.36
|-0.12
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.12
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|0.00
|0.85
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-0.02
|0.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.29
|-0.02
|0.83
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.17
|-0.03
|0.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.17
|-0.03
|0.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.17
|-0.03
|0.80
|Equity Share Capital
|13.03
|13.03
|13.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-0.02
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-0.02
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-0.02
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-0.02
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm