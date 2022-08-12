 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ICDS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 42.06% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICDS are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 42.06% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 683.22% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

ICDS shares closed at 37.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.42% returns over the last 6 months and -20.25% over the last 12 months.

ICDS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.39 0.28 0.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.39 0.28 0.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.15 0.17
Depreciation 0.09 0.08 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.39 -0.04 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 0.09 -0.09
Other Income 0.09 0.06 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 0.14 0.00
Interest 0.02 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.23 0.13 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- 6.52 --
P/L Before Tax -0.23 6.65 -0.02
Tax 0.01 0.07 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.23 6.58 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.23 6.58 -0.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.23 6.58 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 13.03 13.03 13.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 5.05 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.18 5.05 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 5.05 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.18 5.05 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #ICDS #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.