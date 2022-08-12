ICDS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 42.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in June 2022 up 42.06% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 683.22% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

ICDS shares closed at 37.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.42% returns over the last 6 months and -20.25% over the last 12 months.