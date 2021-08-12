ICDS Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2021 up 16.89% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 107.7% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 87.3% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2020.

ICDS shares closed at 47.15 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)