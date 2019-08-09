ICDS Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, up 14.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in June 2019 up 14.39% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2019 up 74% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2019 up 76.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2018.