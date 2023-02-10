ICDS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 48.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 48.83% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 66.9% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 85.42% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.