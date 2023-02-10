 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

ICDS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 48.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICDS are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 48.83% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 66.9% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 85.42% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

ICDS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.48 0.46 0.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.48 0.46 0.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.18 0.13
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.03 0.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.16 -0.66
Other Income -0.09 1.48 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 1.64 -0.56
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.18 1.62 -0.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.18 1.62 -0.58
Tax 0.02 0.02 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 1.61 -0.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 1.61 -0.59
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.19 1.61 -0.59
Equity Share Capital 13.03 13.03 13.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 1.23 -0.45
Diluted EPS -0.15 1.23 -0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 1.23 -0.45
Diluted EPS -0.15 1.23 -0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited