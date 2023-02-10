ICDS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 48.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICDS are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 48.83% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 66.9% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 85.42% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
ICDS shares closed at 26.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.95% returns over the last 6 months and -44.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|ICDS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.48
|0.46
|0.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.48
|0.46
|0.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.18
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.03
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.16
|-0.66
|Other Income
|-0.09
|1.48
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|1.64
|-0.56
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|1.62
|-0.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|1.62
|-0.58
|Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|1.61
|-0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|1.61
|-0.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.19
|1.61
|-0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|13.03
|13.03
|13.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.23
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.23
|-0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.23
|-0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.23
|-0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited