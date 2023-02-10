English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ICDS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 48.83% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICDS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 48.83% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 66.9% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 85.42% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

    ICDS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.480.460.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.480.460.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.180.13
    Depreciation0.090.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.290.030.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.16-0.66
    Other Income-0.091.480.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.161.64-0.56
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.181.62-0.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.181.62-0.58
    Tax0.020.020.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.191.61-0.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.191.61-0.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.191.61-0.59
    Equity Share Capital13.0313.0313.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.151.23-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.151.23-0.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.151.23-0.45
    Diluted EPS-0.151.23-0.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited