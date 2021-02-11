ICDS Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 40.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 40.62% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 up 1495.6% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020 up 1800% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

ICDS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.