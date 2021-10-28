I PowerSolution Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 39.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2021 up 39.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 up 473.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

I PowerSolution EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2020.

I PowerSolution shares closed at 4.47 on October 25, 2021 (BSE)