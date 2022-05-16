 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I PowerSolution Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 5.82% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for I Power Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 5.82% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 57.85% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

I PowerSolution EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

I PowerSolution shares closed at 5.41 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)

I Power Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.05 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.05 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.00 0.02
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.00 0.02
Interest -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.00 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.00 0.02
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.00 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.00 0.02
Equity Share Capital 4.45 4.45 4.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.01 0.04
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.01 0.04
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
