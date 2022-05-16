I PowerSolution Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 5.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 5.82% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 57.85% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

I PowerSolution EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

I PowerSolution shares closed at 5.41 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)