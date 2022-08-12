 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I PowerSolution Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 10.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for I Power Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 10.87% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 1257.97% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

I PowerSolution shares closed at 5.77 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)

I Power Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.07 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.07 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.03 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.01 0.00
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.01 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 0.01 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 0.01 0.00
Tax 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 0.01 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 0.01 0.00
Equity Share Capital 4.45 4.45 4.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
