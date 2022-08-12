I PowerSolution Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 10.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 10.87% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 1257.97% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

I PowerSolution shares closed at 5.77 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)