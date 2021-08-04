I PowerSolution Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 19.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 19.93% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

I PowerSolution EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

I PowerSolution shares closed at 4.06 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)