I PowerSolution Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 62.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2019 up 62.5% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 up 51.28% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

I PowerSolution EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2018.

I PowerSolution shares closed at 3.74 on July 01, 2019 (BSE)