I PowerSolution Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 12.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 12.85% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 693.75% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

I PowerSolution shares closed at 3.81 on January 18, 2021 (BSE)