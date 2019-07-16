I. G. Petrochemicals Q1 PAT may dip 58% YoY to Rs. 16.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Additional Excise Duty of Rs 1 per litre on petrol & diesel for road and infra has been announced. (moneycontrol)

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects I. G. Petrochemicals to report net profit at Rs. 16.9 crore down 58% year-on-year (down 7.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 14.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 300 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 61.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 33 crore.

