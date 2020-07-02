Hytone Synth Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 14.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hytone Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2020 down 14.24% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020 down 136.68% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2020 down 39.53% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019.
|Hytone Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.62
|0.81
|0.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.62
|0.81
|0.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.19
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.24
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.31
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.09
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.41
|0.36
|Interest
|0.04
|0.14
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.27
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|-0.23
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|0.27
|0.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.27
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.27
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|5.30
|5.30
|5.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.50
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.50
|0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.50
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.50
|0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am