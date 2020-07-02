Hytone Synth Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 14.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in March 2020 down 14.24% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020 down 136.68% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2020 down 39.53% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019.