Hytone Synth Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 4.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in June 2019 down 4.72% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 up 245.36% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2019 up 55.56% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2018.

Hytone Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2018.