Hypersoft Techn Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 17.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in September 2022 up 17.33% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 73.16% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Hypersoft Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 12.36 on October 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 156.96% returns over the last 12 months.