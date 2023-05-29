Hypersoft Techn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 104.34% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.21 0.11 0.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.21 0.11 0.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.03 0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.10 0.17 0.13 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.07 0.08 0.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.19 -0.16 Other Income 0.03 0.01 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 -0.17 -0.13 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 -0.17 -0.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.05 -0.17 -0.13 Tax 0.02 -- 0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 -0.17 -0.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 -0.17 -0.16 Equity Share Capital 4.25 4.25 4.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 -0.40 -0.38 Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.40 -0.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 -0.40 -0.38 Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.40 -0.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited