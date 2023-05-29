Hypersoft Techn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 104.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hypersoft Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 104.34% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 117.46% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 150% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
Hypersoft Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.
|Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 9.88 on May 15, 2023 (BSE)
|Hypersoft Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.11
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|0.11
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.03
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.17
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.08
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.19
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.17
|-0.13
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.17
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|-0.17
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|-0.17
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|-0.17
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|4.25
|4.25
|4.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|-0.40
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|-0.40
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|-0.40
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|-0.40
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited