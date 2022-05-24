Hypersoft Techn Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 34.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hypersoft Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 34.6% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 72.53% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 10.23 on April 25, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Hypersoft Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.38
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.38
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.15
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.14
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.09
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.12
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.12
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|0.12
|-0.01
|Tax
|0.04
|0.00
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.12
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.12
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|4.25
|4.25
|4.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.29
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.29
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.29
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.29
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited