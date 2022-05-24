Hypersoft Techn Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 34.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 34.6% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 72.53% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 10.23 on April 25, 2022 (BSE)