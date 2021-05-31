Hypersoft Techn Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 151.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2021 up 151.43% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021 up 66.2% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 4.18 on May 12, 2021 (BSE)