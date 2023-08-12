English
    Hypersoft Techn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 18.21% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hypersoft Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 18.21% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 33.05% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 10.36 on August 07, 2023 (BSE)

    Hypersoft Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.250.210.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.250.210.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.01--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.100.15
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.070.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.02-0.07
    Other Income0.020.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.05-0.03
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.05-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.05-0.04
    Tax--0.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.03-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.03-0.04
    Equity Share Capital4.254.254.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.07-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.060.07-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.07-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.060.07-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

