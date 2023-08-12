Hypersoft Techn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 18.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 18.21% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 33.05% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 10.36 on August 07, 2023 (BSE)