Hypersoft Techn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 16.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 16.52% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 318.01% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 10.69 on July 07, 2022 (BSE)