Hypersoft Techn Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 14.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2021 down 14.55% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 15.83% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Hypersoft Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 4.18 on July 30, 2021 (BSE)