Hypersoft Techn Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 36.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2019 up 36.68% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019 up 1017.98% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 up 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Hypersoft Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2018.

Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 4.75 on May 09, 2019 (BSE)