Hypersoft Techn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 71.18% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 0.34 0.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.11 0.34 0.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.17 0.16 0.15 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.08 0.11 0.14 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.06 0.09 Other Income 0.01 0.02 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 0.08 0.12 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 0.08 0.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.17 0.08 0.12 Tax -- 0.01 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 0.07 0.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 0.07 0.12 Equity Share Capital 4.25 4.25 4.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.40 0.15 0.29 Diluted EPS -0.40 0.15 0.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.40 0.15 0.29 Diluted EPS -0.40 0.15 0.29 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited