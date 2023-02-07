 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hypersoft Techn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 71.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hypersoft Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 71.18% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 237.23% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 223.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021. Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 10.26 on February 06, 2023 (BSE)
Hypersoft Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.340.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.110.340.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03----
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.170.160.15
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.080.110.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.190.060.09
Other Income0.010.020.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.080.12
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.170.080.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.170.080.12
Tax--0.010.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.070.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.070.12
Equity Share Capital4.254.254.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.400.150.29
Diluted EPS-0.400.150.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.400.150.29
Diluted EPS-0.400.150.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Hypersoft Techn #Hypersoft Technologies #Results
first published: Feb 7, 2023 06:11 pm