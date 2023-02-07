English
    Hypersoft Techn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 71.18% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hypersoft Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 71.18% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 237.23% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 223.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.Hypersoft Techn shares closed at 10.26 on February 06, 2023 (BSE)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.340.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.340.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.160.15
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.110.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.190.060.09
    Other Income0.010.020.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.080.12
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.170.080.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.170.080.12
    Tax--0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.070.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.070.12
    Equity Share Capital4.254.254.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.150.29
    Diluted EPS-0.400.150.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.150.29
    Diluted EPS-0.400.150.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited